eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 46,047 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 46,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $554,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,074,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,944,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Tuesday, August 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $616,500.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $579,200.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $551,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 55,538 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $793,638.02.

On Monday, July 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 83,240 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,065,472.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $222,400.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $214,800.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $265,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,005 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $12,080.10.

On Monday, June 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $273,000.00.

eXp World Price Performance

EXPI stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.53 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. eXp World’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 354.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPI shares. BTIG Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on eXp World

About eXp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.