eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 46,047 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 46,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $554,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,074,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,944,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $616,500.00.
- On Monday, July 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $579,200.00.
- On Monday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $551,600.00.
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 55,538 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $793,638.02.
- On Monday, July 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 83,240 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,065,472.00.
- On Monday, July 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $222,400.00.
- On Monday, July 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $214,800.00.
- On Monday, June 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $265,500.00.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,005 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $12,080.10.
- On Monday, June 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $273,000.00.
eXp World Price Performance
EXPI stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.53 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53.
eXp World Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. eXp World’s payout ratio is -117.65%.
Institutional Trading of eXp World
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 354.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPI shares. BTIG Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
About eXp World
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.
