Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$8.15 and last traded at C$8.10, with a volume of 95615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.62.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is 117.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Extendicare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.35. The firm has a market cap of C$686.22 million, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$348.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$360.20 million. Extendicare had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 2.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.4699088 EPS for the current year.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

