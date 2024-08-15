Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$8.15 and last traded at C$8.10, with a volume of 95615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.62.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.07%.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Extendicare Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$686.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.69.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$348.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$360.20 million. Extendicare had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.4699088 EPS for the current year.

Extendicare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.