FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) versus Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Euronext and FactSet Research Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronext 0 0 0 0 N/A FactSet Research Systems 4 8 0 0 1.67

FactSet Research Systems has a consensus target price of $432.27, suggesting a potential upside of 6.91%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than Euronext.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

91.2% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Euronext and FactSet Research Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronext N/A N/A N/A $0.91 109.34 FactSet Research Systems $2.18 billion 7.07 $468.17 million $13.26 30.49

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Euronext. FactSet Research Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Euronext, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Euronext and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronext N/A N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems 23.56% 34.48% 15.17%

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Euronext on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products. In addition, the company offers options contracts based on the blue-chip equities listed on Euronext; commodity derivatives, such as milling wheat futures contracts; and post-trade services, as well as distributes and sells real-time, historic, and reference data to data vendors, and financial institutions and individual investors. Further, it provides equity, debt, fund and ETF listing, corporate and investor, cash trading, foreign exchange trading, derivatives trading, fixed income trading, and power trading services. Additionally, the company offers technology solutions and services to exchanges, venue operators, and financial institutions; colocation, network and proximity services; and regulatory reporting services. The company was formerly known as Euronext Group N.V. and changed its name to Euronext N.V. in May 2014. Euronext N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

