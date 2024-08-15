Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.33. Approximately 21,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 30,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Fairfax India Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Get Fairfax India alerts:

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.