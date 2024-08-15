Financial Contrast: SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) and SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and SMC Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $19.20 billion 5.60 $3.41 billion $8.96 29.33 SMC Entertainment N/A N/A -$1.56 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than SMC Entertainment.

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and SMC Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 19.54% 89.20% 6.73% SMC Entertainment N/A -8.75% -3.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Automatic Data Processing and SMC Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 2 8 2 0 2.00 SMC Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus price target of $262.18, suggesting a potential downside of 0.24%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than SMC Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats SMC Entertainment on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solution to businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers employee benefits, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research. It markets a software-as-a-service (SaaS) proprietary platform for certified public accountants, financial institutions, and registered investment advisors. The company was formerly known as SMC Recordings, Inc. and changed its name to SMC Entertainment, Inc. in May 2011. SMC Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

