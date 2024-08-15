First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells $1,913,418.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Solar Trading Down 2.1 %

FSLR opened at $225.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.68 and its 200-day moving average is $198.65. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 411.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

