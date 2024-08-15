First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells $1,913,418.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
First Solar Trading Down 2.1 %
FSLR opened at $225.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.68 and its 200-day moving average is $198.65. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR
Institutional Trading of First Solar
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 411.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Solar
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Solar
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Crocs Stock Slips After Earnings Beat: Will It Bounce Back?
Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.