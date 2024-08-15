First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

ARVR stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of -1.30. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83.

Get First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

About First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF ( NASDAQ:ARVR Free Report ) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 20.91% of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.