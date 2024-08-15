First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
ARVR stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of -1.30. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.
About First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF
The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.
