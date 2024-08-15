First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Short Interest Up 166.7% in July

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RFDI opened at $65.23 on Thursday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $121.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.94.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $1.0372 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.
