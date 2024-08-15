First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Short Interest Up 166.7% in July

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RFDI opened at $65.23 on Thursday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $121.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $1.0372 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

