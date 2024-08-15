First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Stock Price Up 0.6%

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.38. Approximately 12,251 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned 3.69% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (EFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in debt securities, of various credit quality, issued by emerging market countries. EFIX was launched on Feb 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

