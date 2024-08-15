Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five9 in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Five9’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five9’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Five9 from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.82.

Five9 stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. Five9 has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,213,000 after purchasing an additional 584,800 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,990,000. 272 Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,722,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $438,808.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $573,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

