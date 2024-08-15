Flagshp Cmty Re to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Free Report) – Desjardins raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Desjardins also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS.
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Flagshp Cmty Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.
Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance
Flagshp Cmty Re Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.
