FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 52,657 shares.The stock last traded at $24.67 and had previously closed at $24.58.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $575.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $246,000.

About FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

