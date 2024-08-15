Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Shares Gap Down to $188.30

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $188.30, but opened at $184.11. Flutter Entertainment shares last traded at $184.17, with a volume of 674,858 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLUT shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,213.50.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 8.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $29,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,319,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,371,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Stories

