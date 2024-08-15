Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $246.00 to $255.00. The stock had previously closed at $191.39, but opened at $209.11. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Flutter Entertainment shares last traded at $210.61, with a volume of 1,652,479 shares traded.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FLUT. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,213.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,578,442,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $507,170,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,354,000 after buying an additional 831,585 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.10 and a 200-day moving average of $188.47.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

