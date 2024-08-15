Flutter Entertainment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,511 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 363% compared to the average volume of 758 call options.
Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 8.0 %
Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $206.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.47. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $226.40.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $27,961,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 495.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,354,000 after acquiring an additional 831,585 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $62,932,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $36,618,000.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
