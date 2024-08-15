Flutter Entertainment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,511 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 363% compared to the average volume of 758 call options.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $206.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.47. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $226.40.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Trading of Flutter Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $27,961,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 495.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,354,000 after acquiring an additional 831,585 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $62,932,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $36,618,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLUT shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $246.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,213.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

About Flutter Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.