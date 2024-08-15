Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 32,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 24,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,443,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 24,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $72.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.86. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $73.91.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

