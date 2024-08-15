Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortrea updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Fortrea Price Performance

Shares of Fortrea stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.18. Fortrea has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $41.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $189,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTRE. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Fortrea from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Fortrea from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

