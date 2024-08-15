Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortrea updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Fortrea Price Performance
Shares of Fortrea stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.18. Fortrea has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $41.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $189,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on FTRE
Fortrea Company Profile
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fortrea
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Crocs Stock Slips After Earnings Beat: Will It Bounce Back?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.