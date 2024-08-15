Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2024

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNVGet Free Report) (TSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years. Franco-Nevada has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $116.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $146.43.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNVGet Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNV

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

Dividend History for Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.