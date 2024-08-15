Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years. Franco-Nevada has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $116.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $146.43.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.33.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

