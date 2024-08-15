Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.
Franco-Nevada Price Performance
NYSE:FNV opened at $116.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.69. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $146.43.
Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.83%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
