Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $124.97, but opened at $117.74. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at $117.92, with a volume of 85,473 shares trading hands.

The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FNV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.06 and a 200-day moving average of $118.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.95, a PEG ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.