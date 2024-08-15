Frontdoor (FTDR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ: FTDR) in the last few weeks:

8/12/2024 – Frontdoor had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Frontdoor had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $41.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Frontdoor was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/2/2024 – Frontdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Frontdoor stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $48.22.

Get Frontdoor Inc alerts:

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.74 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Frontdoor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.