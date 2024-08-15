Frontdoor (FTDR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ: FTDR) in the last few weeks:
- 8/12/2024 – Frontdoor had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Frontdoor had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $41.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Frontdoor was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 8/2/2024 – Frontdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Frontdoor Price Performance
Frontdoor stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $48.22.
Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.74 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.
