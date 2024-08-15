Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Trading Up 1.7%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.63 and last traded at $13.32. 5,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 23,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Fuji Electric Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79.

Fuji Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Electronics Energy, Power Electronics Industry, Semiconductor, Power Generation, Food and Beverages Distribution, Others segments. The company also offers drivers and inverters including AC drivers, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; power supply products, which includes uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; sensors and measurements, such as instrumentation and radiation monitoring systems; and factory automation systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.