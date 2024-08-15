Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $15.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FULC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

FULC stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $560.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.29.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 333,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 107,588 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 176,114 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

