FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Comstock Inc. Issued By Noble Financial (NYSE:LODE)

Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Comstock in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Noble Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.60 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comstock’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Comstock’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 474.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Performance

Shares of Comstock stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.92. Comstock has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock by 137.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,868,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,524 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock by 19.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,356,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 219,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Comstock during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Corrado Degasperis bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leo M. Drozdoff bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corrado Degasperis bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,500,000 shares of company stock worth $543,500. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comstock Company Profile

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

Further Reading

