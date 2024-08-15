FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Issued By DA Davidson

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Hillenbrand in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the company will earn $3.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.35. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hillenbrand’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillenbrand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE:HI opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 58.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.6% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

