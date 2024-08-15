FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Issued By Cormark

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Exchange Income in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

EIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$61.50 to C$62.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.28.

TSE EIF opened at C$47.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.92. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$42.05 and a 52-week high of C$50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

