FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Chardan Capital (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, August 11th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.92). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gain Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GANX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Up 19.6 %

Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.35. Gain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $5.33.

Institutional Trading of Gain Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GANX. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gain Therapeutics

In other Gain Therapeutics news, Chairman Khalid Islam bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 81,400 shares of company stock valued at $85,284 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

