FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Rani Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.88). The consensus estimate for Rani Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RANI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

RANI opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $134.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.15. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

