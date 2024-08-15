FY2024 EPS Estimates for Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Decreased by Analyst

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Getty Images in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.70 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Getty Images’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.42 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Getty Images has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.66.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $3.32 on Thursday. Getty Images has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $106,515.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,759.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Daine Marc Weston sold 10,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $33,033.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,622 shares in the company, valued at $289,479.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $106,515.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,759.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,378 shares of company stock valued at $262,851. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Images by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

