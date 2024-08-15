FY2024 EPS Estimates for Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Lifted by B. Riley

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Legacy Housing in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.32. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legacy Housing’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Legacy Housing has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $29.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

