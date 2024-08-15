FY2024 EPS Estimates for Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT) Lowered by Raymond James

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkit Enterprise in a report issued on Sunday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkit Enterprise’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkit Enterprise’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

PKT opened at C$0.55 on Wednesday. Parkit Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of C$124.58 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. acquired 240,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,589.21. Insiders bought 267,371 shares of company stock valued at $138,024 over the last ninety days. 38.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

