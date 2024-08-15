FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sienna Senior Living Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Sienna Senior Living in a research report issued on Sunday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sienna Senior Living’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. National Bankshares set a C$17.00 price objective on Sienna Senior Living and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.71.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$9.87 and a 1-year high of C$15.91. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.03%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

