FY2025 Earnings Forecast for ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:SPRY)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.65). The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPRY. Raymond James upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPRY stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $37,242.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,348,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,496,494 shares in the company, valued at $14,396,272.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $37,242.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,348,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,016,379 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 884.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 111,500 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 287,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.