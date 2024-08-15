FY2025 EPS Estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Boosted by Raymond James

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Raymond James lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.57).

Several other research firms have also commented on BLD. TD Securities lowered shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

155675 (BLD.TO) Price Performance

155675 has a 1-year low of C$49.61 and a 1-year high of C$2.32.

About 155675 (BLD.TO)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

