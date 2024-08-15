FY2025 EPS Estimates for AutoCanada Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoCanada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $3.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.32. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACQ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.31.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$14.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.47. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$14.91 and a 52-week high of C$27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$349.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

