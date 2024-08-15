FY2025 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Raised by DA Davidson (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.59.

KEY opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $33,273,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,704,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,614 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 177,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 65,858 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in KeyCorp by 39.1% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 261,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 73,663 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in KeyCorp by 4,518.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 845,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 826,911 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

