FY2026 EPS Estimates for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Decreased by HC Wainwright

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Beam Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Beam Global’s FY2027 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Wednesday.

Beam Global Stock Performance

Beam Global stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. Beam Global has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $10.25.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 million.

Institutional Trading of Beam Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 983,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 76,301 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 97.0% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

