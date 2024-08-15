FY2026 EPS Estimates for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Increased by Analyst

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UIFree Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ubiquiti in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.82 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.81. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share.

UI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Ubiquiti Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE UI opened at $174.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.95. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $189.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.73 and a 200-day moving average of $134.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $834,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

