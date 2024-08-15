FY2026 EPS Estimates for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

ZVRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zevra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Zevra Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $8.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $292.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVRA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John B. Bode bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $140,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

