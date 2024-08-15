Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Genelux Stock Performance

GNLX opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Genelux has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $30.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -1.57.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genelux will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLX. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genelux by 2,326.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,082,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,663 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genelux in the second quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genelux in the second quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genelux in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genelux in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

