Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 545 ($6.96) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON GEN opened at GBX 466 ($5.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,126.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 462.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 441.96. Genuit Group has a 52 week low of GBX 254 ($3.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 518 ($6.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,000.00%.

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sustainable Building Solutions, Water Management Solutions, and Climate Management Solutions.

