Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. 17,083 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Geodrill Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.

Geodrill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.