Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. 17,083 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.
Geodrill Stock Up 0.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Geodrill
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.