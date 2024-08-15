Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives $81.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.88.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,301,624,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,632,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,404,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,147 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,550 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $134,489,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Price Performance
Gilead Sciences stock opened at $74.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.37 billion, a PE ratio of 205.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
