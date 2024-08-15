Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives $81.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2024

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILDGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,301,624,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,632,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,404,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,147 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,550 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $134,489,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $74.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.37 billion, a PE ratio of 205.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.