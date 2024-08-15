Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) to Issue Dividend of €0.16

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of €0.16 ($0.17) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Glanbia Trading Down 6.3 %
Glanbia stock opened at GBX 16.18 ($0.21) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.68. Glanbia has a 1 year low of GBX 13.72 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 19.62 ($0.25). The company has a market cap of £42.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.55.
Glanbia Company Profile
