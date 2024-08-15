Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) to Issue Dividend of €0.16

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of €0.16 ($0.17) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Glanbia Trading Down 6.3 %

Glanbia stock opened at GBX 16.18 ($0.21) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.68. Glanbia has a 1 year low of GBX 13.72 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 19.62 ($0.25). The company has a market cap of £42.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Glanbia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.