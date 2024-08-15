Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Global Water Resources in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Global Water Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Global Water Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Global Water Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.86 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Institutional Trading of Global Water Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 49,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global Water Resources by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Global Water Resources during the second quarter valued at about $857,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

(Get Free Report)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.