Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Globus Medical Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $74.21.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $629.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.33 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 115.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 15.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

