Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Sees Large Volume Increase

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 602,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 1,076,960 shares.The stock last traded at $66.47 and had previously closed at $73.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average is $60.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $629.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.33 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $42,632,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $2,103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 222,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,706,000 after purchasing an additional 60,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

