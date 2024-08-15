Gold Fields Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,219 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 53% compared to the typical volume of 2,749 call options.
Gold Fields Stock Up 5.1 %
NYSE:GFI opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.16. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $18.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 6.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,241,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,667,000 after buying an additional 2,934,943 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,427 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth about $85,326,000. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Gold Fields by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,588,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,476,000 after purchasing an additional 324,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Gold Fields by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,842,000 after purchasing an additional 70,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
