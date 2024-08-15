Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $10,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 852,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,097,000 after acquiring an additional 47,562 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 457,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,302,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 60,808 shares during the period.

Shares of GSEW opened at $72.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $706.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

